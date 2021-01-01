Vanindu Hasaranga IPL team: Vanindu Hasaranga will play for RCB in IPL 2021 Significant changes in the team

Although all defeats sting, some become bad memories. Something similar happened in July 2021. Youngistan Team India reached Sri Lanka. Won the ODI series under Dhawan. The T20 was also going to win, but what happened in the final is not to be forgotten. There was a drought of runs in the Indian camp. Players came and went. There was such magic going on on the pitch that no one could survive.Some walk on one, two, some three and some on the first. The Indian Lions were all out for just 81 runs. The three could not even open an account. Under Rahul Dravid’s coaching, the team was in a bad mood. Now the same Vanindu Hasaranga is coming in IPL. Virat Kohli, who is watching the match from England, has sent a call.

By the way, Royal Challengers Bangalore has also suffered a major blow. Simon Katis, the team’s head coach and the best opener of his time, has resigned. He left the RCB citing personal reasons. This additional responsibility now falls on Kiwi coach Mike Hesson, who is also the team’s cricket director.