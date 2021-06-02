Vanraj Comes Back, Anupamaa Convinces Him To Marry Kavya?

Vanraj Comes Again, Anupamaa Convinces Him To Marry Kavya?





Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: The viewers are all set to witness a high-voltage drama within the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. As Vanraj goes lacking, Kavya thinks that Anupamaa and his household should have requested him to run away or conceal someplace. She calls up Anupamaa, who retains disconnecting her name however lastly picks up and asks Kavya to not trouble her. Kavya then threatens her that if she doesn’t return to the resort, she’s going to file a police criticism in opposition to her household and her. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Main Twist: Anupamaa Warns Kavya To Keep Away From Her Household After Vanraj Goes Lacking

As soon as Anupamaa comes, she hears Kavya intimidating the Shahs and as she is about to slap Samar, Anupamaa stops her. She tells her that she has a a lot stronger case than her, and if police had been to return, she could be the one touchdown within the jail. She additional warns Kavya to keep away from her household and never even consider harming them.

Later, Vanraj calls up Anupamaa and she or he asks him to return again as she informs him concerning the drama that Kavya has created within the resort. As soon as Vanraj comes again, he tells Kavya that he doesn’t wish to marry her now. Properly, the marriage doesn’t occur for now.

Within the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Anupamaa asking Vanraj to take a stand and marry Kavya like he all the time needed to.

Will the marriage occur?