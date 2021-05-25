Vanraj Gets Shocking News After Anirudh Denies Divorcing Kavya, Rakhi-Kinjal Bring Massive Twist





Anupama Massive Twist: Within the upcoming episodes of Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the viewers will witness a high-voltage drama as Rakhi and Kinjal make a comeback on the present with a bang. Rakhi and Kinjal will transform a powerful assist system for Anupama together with Samar and Nandini. Additionally Learn – Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Performs ‘Sindoor Khela’ As She Channels Her Internal ‘Loopy Bengali’ | WATCH

However, Vanraj, who questions Anupama’s closeness with Advait, lastly will get to know that Anupama has most cancers and she or he must endure main surgical procedure. When Advait tells Anupama that she must endure surgical procedure as quickly as potential and for that, she wants to tell her household. She visits Shah’s residence and tells them about her ovarian most cancers. Vanraj then enters the home and tries to make Anupama really feel jealous and hand her over his and Kavya’s marriage ceremony card. As soon as Anupama leaves, Samar offers Anupama’s report back to Vanraj and he’s shocked to know that her well being is at a important stage. Additionally Learn – Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly As soon as Once more Takes Nataraja Avatar in Easy Pink Saree

In the meantime, Vanraj and Kavya will attain the courtroom for the latter’s divorce with Anirudh. Nevertheless, he denies giving a divorce to Kavya and tells her that he wants one other probability and gained’t be divorcing her. Listening to Anirudh, Vanraj feels a bit relieved as now Kavya can’t drive him to marry him till she is divorced. Additionally Learn – Anupama Spoiler Alert: Vanraj Lashes Out At Anupama, Questions Her ‘Closeness’ With Advait

It is going to be attention-grabbing to look at how Rakhi will play with Kavya’s thoughts now and if Vanraj will apologise and assist Anupama after realizing in regards to the important stage of her most cancers.