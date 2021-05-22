Vanraj Is Back With His Male Ego, Will He Never Learn?

Vanraj Is Back With His Male Ego, Will He Never Be taught?



Anupama and Vanraj are divorced however even then Vanraj isn't glad. Quite, he retains on venting his anger on Anupama.

Within the upcoming episode, we'll see that Vanraj is livid at Anupama and is again being the identical outdated imply self who cared for nobody however for himself. Whereas Anupama will likely be practising her dance, Vanraj will come and disrupt in between. He will then inform Anupama that it's due to her that he missed getting a job. In anger, Vanraj can even throw the speaker away.

Vanraj's anger can be a results of his jealousy since Kavya made him consider that Advait and Anupamaa have come nearer. Anupama is no longer residing along with her household publish her divorce from Vanraj. Physician Advait has additionally knowledgeable her that she is affected by most cancers which is at a vital stage. Whereas this has not been revealed to the Shah household but, Anupama is attempting to be courageous and conceal her ache.

In the meantime, Vanraj additionally introduced that Samar and Nandini is not going to get marry as Nandini can’t develop into a mom ever. This comes after Baa overhears Nandini revealing the identical to Anupama. Whereas Anupama supported Samar-Nandini and recommended that they’ll even undertake a baby, Baa additionally jumped in and created an enormous scene.

Anupama options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Observe this area for extra updates associated to Anupama.