Vanraj-Kavya FINALLY Get Married, Anupama Learns About Latter





Anupama Main Spoiler Alert: Within the upcoming episodes of Anupama, viewers will witness an enormous twist as Kavya and Vanraj lastly get married. Sure! You heard us proper! They’re a married couple now. In an enormous twist, although Vanraj doesn’t wish to get married to Kavya, the latter be certain the marriage occurs at any value. She can be seen making use of mehendi on her personal, sitting in a mandap as no member from the Shah household, not even Vanraj got here to do her Haldi ceremony. Additionally Learn – Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Slips Into Weekend in Merely Attractive And Elegant Ethnic Look | See Pictures

Then, Rakhi Dave, who has made a comeback, tells Kavya that she is a ‘naagin’ and is truely evil. Kavya mentioned that after the marriage occurs, she’s going to take her revenge from every member of the Shah household. Rakhi then s mentioned that she is aware of that Kavya will throw Samar, Pakhi, Toshu, Kinjal, Baa, and Bapuji out of the house. Apparently, Anupama hears all the dialog and will get frightened. Additionally Learn – Rupali Ganguly’s Unseen Anupama Audition Video Goes Viral – Watch

Kavya’s major motive to marry Vanraj is monetary safety for herself and for that she’s going to take revenge and can throw every member out of the home. However, with now Anupama realizing about her evil plan in opposition to her household, will she be capable of succeed? Additionally Learn – Anupama Huge Twist: Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Does not Need to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi

In the meantime, Vanraj tells Bapuji that he doesn’t wish to marry Kavya. Alternatively, Kavya will come to Anupama and ask her to inscribe Vanraj’s identify on her palms with mehendi. Anupama then teaches Kavya a lesson and tells her that she shouldn’t be a doormat on whom she cam stamp on. Kavya then reveals that she by no means wished her to place mehendi on her palms.

Will Vanraj and Kavya actually get married? If sure, what’s going to occur after their marriage ceremony?