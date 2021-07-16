Vanraj Slapped Nandini for not calling him papa properly | Vanraj slapped Nandini many times, punished for not being able to speak Papa in a proper way

New Delhi: People like the TV serial ‘Anupamaa’ a lot. This show has made its place in the hearts of people in a very short time. Every character of the show is well-liked and these characters also leave no stone unturned to entertain the people.

Active characters on social media

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj in the show, is very active on social media. With him, many other characters of the show also keep sharing their videos on social media.

slap to anagha

Recently Anagha Bhosale has shared a funny video. In this video, Sudhanshu is seen slapping Anagha. In the video shared by Anagha on social media, the lead actor of the show Sudhanshu Pandey i.e. Vanraj Shah is seen with Anagha. Nandini is going to be the daughter-in-law of Vanraj Shah in the serial ‘Anupama’. Both of them have made a video while having fun off camera.

recreated the scene

A funny scene from the film Dhamaal has been recreated in this video. In the video, Vanraj is telling Nandini (Vanraj Nandini) the right way to call Papa. On which Nandini makes a mistake, he is killed by Vanraj. Anagha Bhosle posted this video a few hours ago. With this, Anagha has written in the caption – ‘Me and Papa have made another reel … my papa ji’. This video is being liked a lot.

people commented

Other actors of the show have also commented on the video. Madalsa Sharma, playing the character of Kavya, has posted heart and laughing emoji of Anagha Bhosle. On the other hand, Tasnim Nerukar, who played the role of Rakhi Dave, has written – ‘Hey poor man’. At the same time, Sudhanshu Pandey, who is seen in the video, has also shared the heart emoji on this post. Fans are also commenting like cute, funny, nice and sweet after watching the video. So some people, taking pity for Nandini, are calling her poor as well.

Also read- Pakhi will threaten to leave the house, Virat will be furious after seeing Ajinkya and Sai together

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to