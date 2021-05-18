Vanraj Turns Down Marriage Proposal of Kavya, She Asks For Destination Wedding





Anupama Main Spoiler: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupama is all set for one more main twist. As Kavya rejoices the divorce of Vanraj and Anupama. She begins marriage ceremony preparation with Vanraj as quickly because the divorce is granted. She additionally handovers the marriage invitation to Baa, in entrance of the whole Shah household. Nevertheless, Vanraj, who's upset over the divorce, lashes out at Kavya for her insanity once more.

As Kavya waits for Vanraj to lastly come and meet her and have a good time the divorce however little did she knew that Vanraj has no intensions of marrying her. He goes to satisfy Kavya and turns down her marriage proposal. Nevertheless, Kavya asks Baa to maintain the marriage invitation within the temple and additional asks Samar, Toshu and Pakhi to decide on a vacation spot for his or her marriage ceremony.

Alternatively, As Anupama and Vanraj return to the resort, the household hugs Anupama. She then walks in direction of the door of the home and takes down her identify plate. She informs the household that she is just not the spouse of Vanraj or daughter-in-law of the household now, so from onwards she is going to keep in a distinct home. Baa tries to persuade her that she is the daughter of the home and therefore, will keep along with her household. However, Anupama has made her thoughts and bid the household goodbye. As she walks in direction of her new residence, Kavya too needs her goodbye.

As Anupama strikes to new residence, Kavya will get tea for her and stated that as she has sported her throughout robust time, she will even help her. She tells Anupama that although their relationship is modified, they’ll nonetheless be pals. She additionally stated that she thought she might be pleased with the information of the divorce however seeing her unhappiness, she doesn’t really feel joyful.

