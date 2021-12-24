Varanasi: Case registered against Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta, accused of sharing doctored video of Modi-Yogi

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said an FIR has been registered against TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta for posting an edited video. Its investigation is going on.

Trinamool Congress leader Riju Dutta seems to be getting trapped in the matter of sharing a video of PM Modi and CM Yogi. A case has been registered against Riju Dutta for sharing a doctored video related to PM and UP CM. This case has been registered at Dashashwamedh police station in Banaras.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said an FIR has been registered against the TMC spokesperson for posting an edited video on his Twitter handle. Police station in-charge Dashashwamedh has registered an FIR against Riju Dutta and has given the responsibility of investigation to Chowk Inspector Shivkant Mishra.

The CP said that the DCP has sent a notice under CrPC to Twitter India for giving IP details and suspending the Twitter account. This case has been registered on behalf of Dashashwamedh police station in-charge Ashish Mishra. They allege that Riju Dutta had tweeted from his Twitter handle by editing the video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during their visit to Kashi. In this way, he has tried to tarnish the image of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

During his visit to Varanasi on December 13 for the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the PM, along with UP Chief Minister Adityanath, went out for a night inspection in the city. There is a video from the time of the same tour, in which he is shown taking a walk near Godoulia Crossing. The TMC leader posted a clip in which the original audio was replaced. The audio track was edited and replaced with objectionable slogans with the crowd cheering on PM Modi.

It went viral as soon as Riju Dutta posted the video. After which Riju Dutta was accused of posting a fake video. Now a case has been registered against him and action is being taken after investigation.