Varanasi News: Another accident in Kashi Vishwanath corridor, one worker killed, two injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has once again had a major accident on Saturday. The accident happened while unloading a bundle of glass used in the construction of the corridor. 3 The laborers fell into his hands, and one of them died. High-ranking officials of the district reached the spot after the incident.

According to information received, a large bundle of glass inside the building was being unloaded in a truck late on Saturday evening. The process of unloading these bundles of glass by string was started by hydraulic machine. Meanwhile, the pulse broke and a bundle of glass fell on the laborers helping to unload the bundle. 3 workers were injured in the accident. In a hurry, the temple administration admitted the laborers to Kabir Chaura where they are undergoing treatment. A laborer has died in the accident. DCP Kashi Zone Amit Kumar said the deceased laborer was being identified by the working contractor. The other two injured workers are undergoing treatment at Kabirchaura Hospital.



Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the dead and injured

According to District Officer Kaushal Raj Sharma, while unloading glass from a cargo mini truck in Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the glass inadvertently fell. This resulted in the death of a laborer taken from the local Maidagin and the injury of another local laborer. While helping another, his hand got scratched. The injured were taken to hospital out of danger. Financial assistance will be provided to the dead and injured and treatment will be free.

The Prime Minister had taken note of what had happened in the past

On June 1, 2021, two workers died in the construction of the corridor. Late at night, part of the dilapidated house fell on the workers sleeping in the dilapidated house. This killed two laborers. Authorities later confirmed the death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also taken note of the incident and asked the district magistrate to provide immediate assistance to the injured and the dead.

Accidents happen again and again, is it negligence or not?

Corridor construction heart-repeating accidents point to negligence somewhere. Hundreds of workers are working day and night in the construction of the corridor. It is targeted to be completed by November. Accidents are constantly happening, isn’t there haste in this hurry?