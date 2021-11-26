Variant Detected in South Africa Prompts Travel Restrictions

A growing number of countries – including Britain, France, Israel, Italy and Singapore – were moving to ban travel from South Africa and other countries in the region on Friday, a day after South African authorities identified a new coronavirus type with mutations. Scientists say the “big jump in evolution.”

In the past, governments have taken days, weeks or months to issue travel restrictions in response to new types. This time, the restrictions came just hours after South Africa’s announcement – and just hours before the country’s health authorities discussed the matter with the World Health Organization.

Britain, France and Israel on Thursday banned flights from South Africa and several neighboring countries, citing new threats. Britain’s flight ban applies to six countries – South Africa, Botswana, Iswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe – and starts at noon local time on Friday.

“More data is needed but we are taking precautions now,” said Sajid Javid, British health secretary. Said on Twitter.