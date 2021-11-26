Variant Detected in South Africa Prompts Travel Restrictions
A growing number of countries – including Britain, France, Israel, Italy and Singapore – were moving to ban travel from South Africa and other countries in the region on Friday, a day after South African authorities identified a new coronavirus type with mutations. Scientists say the “big jump in evolution.”
In the past, governments have taken days, weeks or months to issue travel restrictions in response to new types. This time, the restrictions came just hours after South Africa’s announcement – and just hours before the country’s health authorities discussed the matter with the World Health Organization.
Britain, France and Israel on Thursday banned flights from South Africa and several neighboring countries, citing new threats. Britain’s flight ban applies to six countries – South Africa, Botswana, Iswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe – and starts at noon local time on Friday.
“More data is needed but we are taking precautions now,” said Sajid Javid, British health secretary. Said on Twitter.
Although no cases have been reported on French soil so far, the precautionary principle must be applied, French Prime Minister Jean-Costax said in a statement, adding that those in France who have recently traveled to those countries should be tested and their own To identify
Governments of Croatia, Italy, Malta, The Netherlands, Japan and Singapore announced on Friday that they would impose similar sanctions. The market fell in Japan in response to the variant’s discovery, and officials in Australia and New Zealand said they were closely monitoring it.
“Our scientists are working to study the new B.1.1.529 type,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement, using the variant’s scientific name. “In the meantime, we’re making a mistake on the precautionary side.”
Ursula von der Lane, president of the European Union’s executive branch, said in a Twitter post on Friday morning that it would propose a ban on air travel from South Africa to European countries due to differences concerns.
In the last two days, scientists have discovered this type after seeing an increase in infections in the economic hub of South Africa around Johannesburg. Only a few dozen cases have been reported so far in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana.
Many variants have emerged since the onset of the epidemic. One of the underlying concerns about them is whether they will interfere with the fight against the virus or limit the effectiveness of vaccines. South African scientists will meet the World Health Organization’s technical team on Friday to discuss the new type, and officials will give it a letter from the Greek alphabet.
In a statement posted on a government website on Friday, South Africa urged Britain to reconsider its travel restrictions, saying: The organization has not yet commented on the next steps. ”
In December last year, South Africa was the first nation to report the appearance of a beta variant, which has now spread to nearly 70 countries. Scientists are concerned that some clinical trials have shown that vaccines offer less protection against beta type. Since then, more heterogeneous and aggressive delta types have spread around the world and it is believed that there has been a recent increase in cases.
With more than 1,200 new infections, South Africa’s daily infection rate is much lower than in Germany, where new cases are on the rise. However, the density of mutations on this new species raises fears that it could be highly contagious, scientists early sounded the alarm.
“It surprised us in this way – it’s a big leap in evolution, much more than we expected, especially after the very intense third wave of the Delta,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform.
Emma Bubola, John Eun And Aurelian Breeden Contributed to the report.
