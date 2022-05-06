Variety Power of Women 2022 red carpet: All the celebrity looks





Variety held its annual Power of Women event Thursday night at The Glasshouse in New York City, spotlighting women making a difference. This year’s honorees included Amanda Seyfried, Queen Latifah, Camila Cabello, Kim Cattrall, Drew Barrymore and Topeka K. Sam, who all turned up along with other stars for the big night. Below, see what celebs wore on the red carpet to the inspirational event.

Getty Images; Wireimage