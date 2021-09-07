Varun Chakraborty Rahul Chahar Aksar Patel Sundar: World T20 Team For India Varun Chakraborty Rahul Chahar Akshar Patel Tough Competition Between Washington Sundar

The Indian squad for the World T20 will be announced in a few hours. Those players will know who is responsible for winning another T20 World Cup. If the sources are to be believed, the selectors have chosen the team, all that remains to be announced.The selection committee, headed by Chetan Sharma, will meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, while skipper Virat Kohli will join online from Manchester and London coach Ravi Shastri. The team has at least two candidates for each position. The players have a four-way competition.

The place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja is almost certain for the spinners in the team. For the extra spinner, there is a direct fight between Varun Chakraborty and Rahul Chahar, who have done brilliantly in the IPL. Mystery bowler Varun Chakraborty can bowl six different balls. On the other hand, Rahul Chahar, who bowled fast leg-breaks, impressed everyone on the Sri Lanka tour.

Washington is out of the IPL due to a beautiful injury, who can bowl economically and hit big shots in the lower order. In such a situation, even if she is selected, she will be without any match practice. We also have to see what is decided about Akshar Patel. He has proved his worth in the IPL with both batting and ball.

Kuldeep Yadav rarely gets a place in the world team. He has been with the team for a long time, but cannot find a place in the playing XI. When he gets a chance in the last 11, he can’t take it. Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, can play every match of the IPL, but the team management has long since ruled him out of the white ball format.



Potential teams: Selection almost certain (14): Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yujvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur

Additional openers: Shikhar Dhawan / Prithvi Shaw

Reserve Guard: Ishaan Kishan / Sanju Samson

Extra spinners: Varun Chakraborty / Rahul Chahar

Left-arm fast bowler: Chetan Sakaria / T Natarajan

Depends on fitness Washington beautiful.

Reserved for Jadeja (Options): Akshar Patel / Krinal Pandya.