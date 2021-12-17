Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha Dalal while making a video reel, video goes viral on social media! Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha while making a video reel!

written by varun dhawan

Varun Dhawan wrote that .. “For this video I persuaded Natasha that I will shoot this video for her with someone else. She may never be seen in a video with me, but she knows how much I love this song.

sharing the video

Varun Dhawan’s fans are constantly commenting on social media and sharing this video. Varun Dhawan also wants this video to trend throughout the year. As soon as Varun shared the video, fans started showering love on him.

Ali Khan, Manish Paul comment

Even celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Maniesh Paul have praised this video of Varun and Natasha. On the workfront, Varun Dhawan is currently in a lot of discussion about the film Bhediya and the shooting of this film is going on.

working hard

Varun Dhawan is working very hard for this film and he will be seen in a different kind of film. Varun Dhawan has never done such a character before.

Kriti Sanon is going to be seen

Actress Kriti Sanon is going to be seen with him in this film. Some time ago pictures from the sets of the film Bhediya had surfaced.