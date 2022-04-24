Varun Dhawan rings in his 35th birthday in a super special way to see pictures | Varun Dhawan started his 35th birthday like this

Going to make international debut Varun Dhawan is all set to make his digital debut this year with the international web series Citadel. Priyanka Chopra is the heroine of this series. While Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for her international series, Varun Dhawan will start shooting for the India chapter soon. It is believed that this series will be released in 2022 for Amazon Prime Video. Many films rejected in lockdown Varun Dhawan has rejected many films in lockdown. Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa offered her a comedy film where Varun Dhawan was supposed to play a stand-up comedian. On the other hand, he was also offered a film by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies which Varun turned down. Kesari director Anurag Singh was also about to start a film with Varun which was rejected by Varun Dhawan in the lockdown. Despite this, he has many films in the pipeline. From Horror Universe to Biopic Talking about Varun Dhawan's upcoming films, he has forayed into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe with Bhediya. The poster and first look of the film is also out. Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in this film. And it is believed that this horror universe will do a blast with Stree and Roohi later. Apart from this, he is doing Shriram Raghavan's Arun Khetarpal biopic named Twenty One. The shooting of this film is continuously getting postponed.

many movies stuck

Varun Dhawan’s two films are ready for release in 2022. Apart from Bhediya, his Dharma Productions collaboration with Jug Jug Jio is also slated for release. This film is a complete family drama where Varun Dhawan will be seen with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli. Many of Varun Dhawan’s films are currently stuck including Rannbhoomi with Dharma Productions. At the same time, the rumors of the next film of Dulhania series with Alia Bhatt have also faded now.

Wedding wishes to Alia

Recently, during a media interaction, Varun Dhawan when asked about Alia congratulating her on her marriage said – Jug Jug Jiyo. There are reports that Varun also sent a wedding gift to Alia which are very expensive heels.

ruckus shooting

Currently, Varun Dhawan is shooting for Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Nitesh Tiwari has earlier made Chhichhore for Sajid’s production house which won the National Award. Varun Dhawan’s first look from the film is also out.

happened many times

Talking about the second lead of the film, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were earlier going to be seen together in Shashank Khaitan’s film Mr. Lele with Bhumi Pednekar. But Varun Dhawan had to leave this film. After which Janhvi also left the film. Before that both were going to be seen together in the battlefield but that film also got stuck.