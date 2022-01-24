Varun Dhawan shared Unseen Picture as he celebrates first Wedding Anniversary! One year after Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding, the actor shared unseen pictures!

The pictures posted are of the pavilion

The pictures posted by Varun Dhawan are of the pavilion. With this, he has shared the heart emoji in the caption and has written 1. Many stars are also reacting to this post. Superstar Tiger Shroff wrote.. Congratulations. Apart from this, Karisma Kapoor has also reacted while commenting.

blast on social media

Let us tell you that superstar Varun Dhawan often keeps on blasting on his social media. On the work front, he is busy with the wolf and is currently shooting continuously. Actress Kriti Sanon is going to be seen with him in this film, which is a great actress.

Was seen together in Dilwale

Even before this, Varun Dhawan and Kriti were seen together in the film Dilwale. Varun Dhawan’s previous film Coolie No 1 proved to be a flop and it is being said that Varun Dhawan does not want to take any kind of risk.

the music was well liked

Sara Ali Khan was seen opposite him in this film and Coolie No. 1 was a remake of Govinda’s film. Although its music was well-liked. The actors will soon come out with the updates of their upcoming films.