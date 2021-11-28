Varun Dhawan was caught with the girl in the room, brother had scolded, the actor disclosed in front of his father

Actor Varun Dhawan had told in an interview that he was once caught in a room with a girl. After this the brother slapped him.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is in discussion about his next project. Varun Dhawan is once again going to be seen on the big screen in a completely different style in the Amar Kaushik-directed thriller film Bhediya. Recently, the first glimpse of Varun’s look was shared, in which his hair-raising look has come to the fore. The new release date of the film has also been shared along with the poster. Varun also shared the first look on social media.

Sometime back Varun Dhawan joined his father David Dhawan in ‘The Anupam Kher Show – Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’. Here he shared many personal things. But here he had told something that his father was also surprised to hear. Varun had told, ‘I was in the room with the girl and the door was knocked from outside. He came inside and said that your brother has come outside. I was surprised to hear this and said – Oh, God. I came out and he immediately slapped me in the face.’

Varun Dhawan further explains, ‘We were walking like this, then when we reached the second floor, he slapped me another. I was completely surprised to hear this. I said that brother, you please tell all these things to the parents. That’s how we went till the sixth floor. They slapped me six, because I was slapped on one floor. Now I felt that if my brother slaps me, then the parents will not mind. I said that okay now he will put some excuse, will not tell. But it went up and told everything to the parents.

During this, David Dhawan is also present in the show and he starts laughing after hearing all this. Varun says, ‘Brother went upstairs and told Papa that he is spoiling my name. He was alone in the room with the girl. I said that you are spoiling your name, you yourself are 4 years older than me.’ Hearing this, Anupam Kher smiles and says, ‘Hey, even if I had killed you, I spoke. It was a really surprising time.