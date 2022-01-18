Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj passes away on duty at actor’s set | Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj dies of heart attack on the sets

Entertainment

As we speak turned very heavy for Varun Dhawan as his driver Manoj handed away on the sets. Manoj was instantly taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the place medical doctors confirmed this and advised that Manoj had already handed away as a result of a heart attack.

Manoj, who was nonetheless on duty at the moment, had reached the sets of his undertaking with Varun. Right here Varun was about to shoot for a model. Quickly after reaching Mehboob Studio, Manoj suffered a heart attack. He began having extreme chest ache after which Varun’s employees rushed him to Lilavati Hospital.

However Manoj Sahu died earlier than reaching the hospital. Ajay Pandey of Lilavati Hospital confirmed this. By late night, Varun was additionally seen exterior Lilavati Hospital. Manoj has been Varun Dhawan’s driver for 15 years. Varun was deeply saddened by his dying.

If experiences are to be believed, Varun’s father David Dhawan additionally known as Varun and consoled him. Varun Dhawan, on the different hand, was finishing all the formalities concerning Manoj at Lilavati Hospital. He has consoled Manoj’s household and promised to take full care of them. Together with Varun, his complete employees can be current in Lilavati Hospital.

Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj handed away on duty on sets. He drove Varun to the sets in the morning and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Story first revealed: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 21:48 [IST]

