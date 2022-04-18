Varun Dhawan’s photos leaked from film Bawaal sets and now is viral on social media | Varun Dhawan’s sizzling style in the film ‘Bawal’, picture leaked from the set, viral on social media

Recently, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced the film ‘Bawal’ with a tremendous casting. Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor have been locked for ‘Bawal’, a love story being directed by ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’ fame director Nitesh Tiwari. This is the first time that both Varun and Jhanvi will be seen sharing screen space with each other.

Recently some pictures of Varun Dhawan from the sets of the film have been leaked, which has made the fans more excited. In these leaked pictures from the set of the ruckus, Varun looks dashing in ripped jeans sitting on a Royal Enfield. Let me tell you, the shooting of the film is going on in Lucknow these days and these pictures have also been taken on the streets of Lucknow.

Interestingly, the mega-canvas film will be shot in 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including Paris.

Promising electric chemistry between Jhanvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the film will offer a great story line with beautiful visuals, backed by a brilliant director like Nitesh Tiwari. ‘Bawal’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will hit the theaters on April 7, 2023.

Apart from this film, Varun also has some interesting films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jag Jio alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, which will release on 24 June 2022. Next, he also has Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya’ alongside Kriti Sanon. Which will be released in theaters worldwide on 21 May 2022.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 21:08 [IST]