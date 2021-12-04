Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal all set to face Camera first time! Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal will make her digital debut, will be seen in this character!

Talking about actor Varun Dhawan, he is constantly in the news for some reason or the other. Apart from this, he remains in the news about his upcoming films. But at this time not Varun Dhawan but Natasha Dalal is running in the news. Some time back Natasha was married to Varun Dhawan. Now the news is coming that they are also ready to face the camera. It is learned that Natasha Dalal can make her debut with OTT.

Natasha is a fashion designer by profession and her designs are well-liked. According to the news, she is going to be seen in a web show ‘Yes to the Dress India’. In this show, Natasha Dalal is going to be seen designing clothes for the brides.

Please tell that Varun Dhawan’s statement has not come to the fore regarding this nor has an official announcement been made. Varun Dhawan is continuously dating Natasha Dalal since college time.

Varun Dhawan is currently in news about his film Bhediya. Pictures from the sets of this film keep coming out continuously and the fans react to it. Talking about Bhediya, actress Kriti Sanon is going to be seen with Varun Dhawan in this film and both are continuously shooting for this film.

Some time ago Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were seen in the jungle. Talking about Natasha Dalal, her debut is about to happen and it will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to it.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 12:15 [IST]