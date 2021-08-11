Varun Gandhi does not invest in government schemes, believes in modern investment

At present, everyone likes to follow the leaders especially the celebrity political leaders. What do they eat, what they wear, what car they have, what is their favorite time pass. There are many such things, but do you know how they earn. In which such schemes he has invested money, from which he earns income. Or they make money by investing in any shares, bonds or debentures.

Today, we are going to tell about such a political celebrity, who is not only an MP from UP but also a big leader of the country and he also has a deep relationship with the Gandhi family. But he is the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party. His name is Varun Gandhi, MP from Pilibhit. Even after having crores of rupees, he is also a great investor. Who has invested about Rs 3 crore in Modern Investment Assets. Let us also tell you where he has invested his money.

Varun Gandhi is not a traditional investor: Traditional investor means that Varun Gandhi has not invested money in any government scheme, small savings scheme of the post office. In 2019, he has told in his affidavit that he has not invested in NSS or post office or any government scheme.

Invested in Bonds, Shares and Debentures: At the same time, according to his affidavit, he has made huge investments in bonds, shares and debentures. He has not given the names of such companies in the affidavit, but he himself has invested more than Rs 2.97 crore in such schemes. The special thing is that his wife has invested more than Rs 10.50 lakh in bonds, debentures and shares like Varun Gandhi.

Insurance above 50 lakhs: Talking about the insurance sector, Varun Gandhi has invested in LIC’s plan in the name of a government company. At the same time, he has also invested in other insurance companies. Whose amount is Rs 54.77 lakh. His affidavit does not mention which policy of LIC he has invested in, but it definitely shows his trust in a company like LIC.

Invested in Jewellery: Everyone invests in jewellery. Some less, some more. At present, the price of gold is around Rs 46 thousand per ten grams. Whereas in 2019 the price of gold was between 30 to 32 thousand rupees. By the way, in August 2020, the price of gold was more than Rs 56000 per ten grams. According to the 2019 affidavit, he had invested more than Rs 93 lakh. Whose value in today’s time can be around Rs.

There is also more trust in banks: He has deposited a lot of money in the banks. According to the 2019 affidavit, Rs 19.81 crore has been deposited in banks, financial institutions and NBFC companies. While Rs 10.51 lakh is deposited with his wife. Some banks also offer higher interest on savings. At present, the average interest rate is around 3 to 4 percent. which is continuously decreasing.





