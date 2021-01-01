Varun Gandhi Kisan Mahapanchayat: Kisan Mahapanchayat: What is in Varun Gandhi’s heart? Sharing the video of Kisan Mahapanchayat, he said – We need to understand their plight – Varun Gandhi’s tweet on Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar (People are chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, while sharing the video of the Mahapanchayat, said, Will take.

Varun Gandhi tweeted, “Millions of farmers have joined the agitation in Muzaffarnagar today. They are our people. We must communicate with them respectfully. We need to understand their plight. His approach helps us understand the situation on the ground.”

Offensive statement for Chief Minister Yogi in Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat, also announcement against Prime Minister Modi

Jayant Chaudhary praised Varun Gandhi

Commenting on Varun Gandhi’s statement, Jayant Chaudhary tweeted, “What Varun Bhai said is welcome but look at what the BJP MLAs in Khurja (Uttar Pradesh) are saying. Serious inquiry is required. At least Vijender should check his eyes. Or else he should go to any of his meetings and repeat it among the people.

Proclamation against Modi-Yogi in Mahapanchayat

Abhimanyu Kumar, who was present on the platform of Kisan Mahapanchayat, said, “BJP’s plot in Muzaffarnagar was successful in 2011. Our farmers were divided on the basis of religion and caste. The good days of BJP and Sangh and the bad days of farmers in this country had begun.” And made declarations against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.