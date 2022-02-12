Varun gandhi says JNU VC appointment needs medicore shares her press release Speak

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday made a critical tweet on social media about JNU Vice Chancellor K Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit, which has become a lot of discussion. Varun Gandhi has raised questions on the selection of Shantisree Dhulipudi as the Vice Chancellor of JNU. Varun Gandhi says that such mediocre appointments work to harm the future of our youth.

Varun Gandhi tweeted, “This press release of the new JNU Vice Chancellor is an example of illiteracy, full of grammatical mistakes.” While sharing the picture of the press release, Varun Gandhi has shared all his mistakes and his corrections.

This tweet of Varun Gandhi is becoming very viral, after which filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a dig at Varun Gandhi on the tweet. Ashok Pandit tweeted, ‘Brother, now get out of the slavery of the British! The fault is not yours but of your ancestors who kept enslaved them till the end. Know about this VC by doing a little more research! You will lose your senses! I can understand your frustration!’

Along with Varun Gandhi, many social media users are criticizing Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit due to the flaws in this press release. Users say that such mistakes cannot be expected at the position they are in.

For information, let us tell you that Shantashree Pandit is the first woman vice-chancellor of JNU. He has taken over this post after M Jagadesh Kumar. M Jagadesh Kumar’s tenure was also in a lot of controversies and now he is now the head of UGC.

Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP from Pilibhit, has not been able to find a place in the list of star campaigners of the party. Varun is not included in the list of star campaigners for the fourth and fifth phases sent by the party to the Election Commission. However, the party has included his mother and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi in the list.