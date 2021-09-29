Varun Sharma IPL 2021 leg: Sharing photos with Varun Sharma and cricketer Brian Lara on hosting the UAE leg of IPL 2021

‘Fukre’ actor Varun Sharma is hosting IPL 2021 for the first time. On hosting the IPL, Varun Sharma says that hosting the IPL UAE is not only a challenging experience but also a lot of fun. This is the first time the actor has hosted a cricket match behind the camera on a microphone and the actor has now shared his experience.

“It’s very challenging and interesting and this is the first time I’ve tried it,” Varun told IANS. Varun said, “It’s both challenging and interesting because it’s something new that I’m trying for the first time. But, I’m having a lot of fun. It is the dream of every child in our country to be a part of cricket.



Expressing happiness over being a part of IPL, Varun said, “I am happy and proud to be a part of the biggest cricket league in the country. It is a lot of fun and I am doing it.”

Speaking about his preparations for the IPL, he said that he has prepared a lot to host the IPL and he is a part of many such sessions. He said, ‘I had to prepare a lot for this. This is a live commentary and you are broadcasting all the time for a certain number of hours. To prepare for it, I joined several workshops and training sessions. During this time I learned what to do and what not to do, as well as how to increase the fun of being on air.

What does it feel like to be behind a microphone? Speaking about it, Varun said, “It’s a visual treat that the audience loves, but during that time you keep talking behind the microphone, discussing games and related stories. We discuss our street cricket stories, joke about cricket with our friends … so much during this time Memories, fun and fun run and I enjoy them all. ‘

The ‘Ruhi’ actor admits that he has always been a fan of cricket. He said, ‘I think there are millions of cricket lovers around the world. I am also one of the kids who grew up watching cricket, watching cricket and playing cricket on the streets.



Varun Sharma shared a photo of himself with cricketer Brian Lara on Instagram. “For anyone who has always been a cricket fan, this is the 2021 favorite moment,” Varun wrote in the caption. ‘

This post is written by Ranbir Singh, Legend.