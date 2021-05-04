Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Date, tithi and significance



Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Varuthini Ekadashi, also called Baruthani Ekadashi, holds nice significance and significance for Hindus. On the day of Varuthini Ekadashi, devotees worship and supply prayers to Lord Vamana, who’s an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

In response to the North Indian Purnimant calendar, Varuthini Ekadashi is noticed throughout Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month and, in keeping with the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. Nevertheless, each North Indians and South Indians observe it on the identical day.

In response to the Gregorian calendar, the day falls within the month of April or Might. Learn on to search out out extra about Varuthini Ekadashi.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Date

This yr, Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat will probably be noticed on Might 7.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Tithi

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 14:10 on Might 06, 2021, and ends at 15:32 on Might 07, 2021.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Puja vidhi

Vaishnava Varuthini Ekadashi is devoted to Lord Vamana – the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On at the present time, devotees worshipped Lord Vishnu with dhoop, sandalwood paste, fruits, incense sticks, and flowers with a purpose to evoke the deity.

The fasting begins from the day of Dashami tithi and is damaged on Dwadashi tithi after praying to Lord Vishnu. It’s believed that any one who devotedly observes quick on at the present time can change their dangerous luck and attain prosperity, abundance and good luck of their lives.

By performing numerous acts of donations and charities on this explicit day, the devotees get blessed with the divine blessings of their ancestors and the deities.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Parana time

Parana means breaking the quick. As per drikpanchang.com, devotees who observe a day-long quick, break it on the subsequent day when Dwadashi Tithi prevails. This yr, Parana time is from 05:35 to 08:16 on Might 9, 2021.

On Parana Day Dwadashi Finish Second: 17:20

Within the literal sense, Varuthini means ‘protected’ and thus there’s a perception that the devotees get protected against numerous negativities and evils by observing Viruthini Ekadashi.

