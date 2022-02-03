Vast majority at Baltimore high school read at elementary level, some kindergarten: Assessment



At Patterson High School in Baltimore, at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 77% of students tested at the elementary-school level.

A high school teacher with a 61% graduation rate and a budget of about 12 million shared the iReady test results with FOX 45 Baltimore.

“Our kids deserve better. They really do,” the teacher told Project Baltimore, an investigative team for FOX 45, on condition of anonymity. “Overall, the system failed them.”

Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital that 616 of the school’s 1,045 students took part in the math or diagnostic test 9-10, 2021 – August 31, about six days after the start of the school year.

“As we mentioned earlier on WBFF-TV, i-Ready scores do not provide a complete or final picture of student performance. Schools in the city use i-Ready to provide a checkpoint for student progress in the school year,” BCPS told Gadget Clock Digital. “It was the first personal checkpoint for students at Patterson High School after 18 months of disruption caused by the epidemic. For some students, their last personal experience was in their seventh-grade year in middle school.”

Patterson High School is the “most diverse high school” in the Baltimore school district.

More than 480 students who took the iReady reading test scored at the primary grade level, including 71 students studying at a kindergarten level, 88 students studying at first-grade level and 45 students studying at second-grade level.

Only 12 Patterson High School students – or less than 2% – were at grade level, FOX 45 reported.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking to see a child, what is your dream when you talk to them outside of the classroom? And they have this wonderful dream and hope for the future,” anonymous teacher told Project Baltimore. “But then you realize that they have to work a thousand times harder to achieve the skills they have, the level they are at. Our kids need a future.”

BCPS noted that “more than 40% of the participating students were classified as English language learners and did not receive the accommodation they would receive in state-required assessments such as the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP).”

The school district said, “This means they took the test in English.

The goal of the BCPS “One Fail” policy is to ensure that no student is retained more than once before the ninth grade, which means that students are regularly pushed to the next grade level even though their learning levels do not keep pace.

“We’ve got smart and bright kids. I mean, these kids aren’t failing because they can’t do it. They’re failing because they know they can, that’s the difference,” said Marvin Lee, a former Baltimore City School teacher, in the October 2020 project. Told Baltimore.

The school district said Patterson High School is allocating 70,000 to purchase a reading intervention program called READ, targeting 9th-grade students who fall below the 6th-grade level. The school will also create 11 new reading classes, use a new intervention tool “three times a week to notice reading fluency and reading stamina for the first 15 minutes of class” and provide new software for students to practice reading at home.