Vat Purnima Vrat 2021: Check out date and other significant details



Vat Purnima Vrat 2021: Vat Savitri Vrat is without doubt one of the most significant festivals as per the Hindu calendar. On at the present time, married Hindu girls noticed quick and pray for the longevity and good well being of their husbands. Nevertheless, in some Indian states, Vat Savitri Vrat is noticed on Amavasya, whereas others observe the quick on Purnima day – each within the month of Jyeshtha.

In line with the purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat is noticed throughout Jyeshtha Amavasya which coincides with Shani Jayanti. In Amanta calendar Vat Savitri Vrat, which can be known as Vat Purnima Vrat, is noticed throughout Jyeshtha Purnima.

Vata Savitri Amavasya date

Vata Savitri Amavasya on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat date

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Vat Savitri Vrat: Amavasya tithi

Amavasya Tithi Begins at 13:57 on Jun 09, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends at 16:22 on June 10, 2021

Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi

On at the present time, married Hindu girls take a holy bathtub earlier than dawn with Amla (Indian gooseberry) and til (sesame seeds), put on contemporary garments, and dress by doing solah shringar. Girls observe quick and go to a spot that has a Banyan tree (Vat Vrishka) to supply puja. There they place the idol Satyavan and Savitri on the backside of the tree’s trunk and supply 5 fruits, idols, pink fabric, and vermilion to the idols.

After that, girls hearken to the legend of Savitri and Satyavan vrat Katha and then they begin circumambulating the tree whereas winding the yellow and pink thread across the tree’s trunk. They do as many parikramas as potential – 11, 21, 51 or 108 occasions.

As per Hindu mythology, it’s believed that the Vat (Banyan) tree stands for ‘Trimurtis’, representing Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma, and Lord Shiva. Due to this fact, devotees who worship the banyan tree are mentioned to be blessed with success. Nevertheless, the rituals and puja vidhi could differ from area to area.

