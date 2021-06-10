Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Significance, date, time and all you need to know



Vat Savitri Vrat or Jyeshtha Amavasya is taken into account probably the most necessary Hindu festivals and is being noticed as we speak, June 10. In most elements of North India, married girls worship the Banyan tree (often known as Vat Vriksh), provide water and learn the Vrat Katha on this present day.

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Vat Savitri Vrat is noticed on Jyeshtha Amavasya, whereas girls in Maharashtra, Gujarat and different southern Indian states mark this present day on Purnima, known as Vat Purnima Vrat.

On this present day, Hindu girls observe a quick and pray for his or her husbands’ good well being and lengthy life.

The historical past and significance of this present day:

The holy competition is devoted to Devi Savitri, who was a courageous girl and compelled Yama Raj (the Lord of Demise) to give a brand new lease of life to her useless husband, Satyawan.

As per Hindu mythology, girls provide prayers to the Banyan tree because it represents the ‘Trimurtis’ – Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Subsequently, devotees are stated to be blessed with success.

Date and Time of Vat Savitri Vrat:

The competition is widely known twice, in accordance to the Hindu Lunar calendars – Amanta and Purnimanta. Whereas northern states observe the Purnimanta calendar, southern states mark the day in accordance to Amanta, however each the times are celebrated within the month of Jyeshtha.

Jyeshtha Amavasya:

Vat Savitri Vrat or Jyeshtha Amavasya might be noticed on 10 June 2021. The Amavasya Tithi (Time) started at 1:57 pm on 9 June and will finish at 4:22 pm on 10 June.

Jyeshtha Purnima:

This yr, the Vat Purnima Vrat might be noticed on 24 June 2021, within the southern states of India.

Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Vidhi:

Ladies get up early and take a shower earlier than dawn, adorn themselves and dress in ‘solah shringar’. They observe a quick and provide prayers to the Banyan tree. Yellow and purple threads are tied across the tree and Savitri and Satyavan idols are positioned on the backside of the tree’s trunk for puja. Nevertheless, the rituals and puja vidhi might differ from place to place.

Listed here are a couple of Vat Savitri Vrat needs and pictures:

– Aaye toh sang laye khushiyan hazaar

Har saal manayein hum yeh tyohar

Bhar de humara daman khushiyon ke saath

De Umra tumhe hazar saal

Vat Savitri Vrat ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

– Bas ek hello hai khwahish

Lambi ho umar aapki

Aur gar janam mein mile hume ek dooje ka saath

Vat Savitri Vrat ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

– Right here’s wishing you a really Pleased married life. Pleased Vat Savitri Vrat

– Could you progress in all your skilled and private endeavours. Pleased Vat Savitri Vrat

