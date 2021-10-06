Vatican issues acquitted in sexual abuse case involving former altar boys
Vatican City – A Vatican court on Wednesday acquitted a priest of sexual assault charges when he and his accuser were juvenile altar boys at a seminary within the Vatican walls. A second priest, then the rector of the madrasa, was cleared of charges that he had covered up the alleged abuses.
Prosecutors claimed the abuse began when the priest, Rev. Gabriel Martinelli, now 29, and his accusers, identified only by his initials, LG, were young teenagers, less than a year old, living in a seminary. and that continued for five years. Father Martinelli was not a priest at the time, but was ordained years later.
Court decisions based on the Vatican’s own laws found that Father Martinelli could not be punished for alleged actions when he was under 16, the age of consent in Italy. The Vatican Tribunal determined that, although there had been sexual acts after that age, “there was no evidence that the victim was coerced into these relationships through violence or threats,” it said in a news release.
The court observed that during the few months when the accused was 15 years old and the defendant was 16 years old, they had consensual sex and the lesser charge of corruption of a minor could have been applied. But it came under the Vatican’s statute of limitations.
The former rector, Rev. Enrico Redis, was acquitted of charges that he had promoted abuse by defaming the charges of the accused. Prosecutors accused Father Redis of lying to Vatican investigators, at one point telling them he had no knowledge of the alleged abuse at the seminary.
Both the defendants had denied any wrongdoing and accused the LG of personal vendetta against them.
The verdict comes as the Vatican is grappling with how to deal with the sexual abuse of children by adult priests, and a day later an independent commission in France issued an investigation that estimated the clergy of more than 200,000 minors. sexually abused since 1950. Pope Francis on Wednesday apologized to the victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the clergy in France.
“It is a moment of shame,” he said.
At the Vatican on Wednesday, the court’s president, Giuseppe Pignatone, read the verdict without comment. Father Martinelli and Father Redis were present and did not respond. Father Radice’s lawyer Agnes Camille Carisimi repeatedly patted him on the back.
“Frankly, there were infinite holes in the prosecution’s case,” Father Martinelli’s lawyer, Claudia Buffioni, told reporters after the verdict. “There were many doubts.”
Father Martinelli was accused of abusing his position as head altar boy to force another juvenile to participate in “corporal acts” at the Vatican.
Prosecutors claimed that the abuse began when the accuser was 13 years old and Father Martinelli was seven months old, and it continued for five years inside St Pius X Youth Pre-Seminary, a residence for boys – usually Between 12 and 18 – Those thinking of becoming a priest. Students at the seminary, which was founded in 1956, serve as altar boys at St. Peter’s Basilica, sometimes during Papal Mass.
Prosecutors argued that as a prominent presence at the seminary, Father Martinelli was able to compel the LG to fulfill his will by offering plum rewards, such as serving Mass with the Pope, in exchange for sexual favors.
In May 2021, the Vatican moved the seminary outside its walls. At the time, a note from the Vatican said it had done this “so that students could be closer to their places of study and recreational activities.”
LG left the seminary in 2012, while Father Martinelli studied within the church and was ordained a priest in 2017.
The allegations involved in the trial first surfaced when an anonymous source sent a letter to several cardinals and Pope Francis in 2013, the first year of his papacy. This helped lead to an inquiry led by the bishop of the northern Italian city of Como, where the religious system running the seminary is based. The Como investigation found the allegations to be baseless.
But in 2017, a book by an author specializing in the Vatican Tell-All, along with an investigative television program, applied fresh pressure and the Vatican launched a new investigation.
Dario Imperato, the lawyer for the accuser, said his client was disappointed but “very calm” and ready to appeal the verdict. The court’s statement confirmed several facts in the case, “so from the point of view of the church, it is not a noble image,” he said in a telephone interview.
Francis has not commented on the matter, but he spoke at length on Wednesday about the abuse of children by adult priests, which he called evil and a potential threat to the Roman Catholic Church. He specifically addressed the report from France.
“To the victims, I want to express my sorrow and pain for the trauma they have endured,” he said. “And my shame, our shame, my shame too, that for so long the Church has been unable to keep it at the center of its concerns.”
Addressing French-speaking pilgrims to his weekly audience, he encouraged clerics in France to “continue to do everything possible so that similar tragedies are not repeated.”
