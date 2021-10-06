Vatican issues acquitted in sexual abuse case involving former altar boys

Vatican City – A Vatican court on Wednesday acquitted a priest of sexual assault charges when he and his accuser were juvenile altar boys at a seminary within the Vatican walls. A second priest, then the rector of the madrasa, was cleared of charges that he had covered up the alleged abuses.

Prosecutors claimed the abuse began when the priest, Rev. Gabriel Martinelli, now 29, and his accusers, identified only by his initials, LG, were young teenagers, less than a year old, living in a seminary. and that continued for five years. Father Martinelli was not a priest at the time, but was ordained years later.

Court decisions based on the Vatican’s own laws found that Father Martinelli could not be punished for alleged actions when he was under 16, the age of consent in Italy. The Vatican Tribunal determined that, although there had been sexual acts after that age, “there was no evidence that the victim was coerced into these relationships through violence or threats,” it said in a news release.

The court observed that during the few months when the accused was 15 years old and the defendant was 16 years old, they had consensual sex and the lesser charge of corruption of a minor could have been applied. But it came under the Vatican’s statute of limitations.