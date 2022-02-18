Vatican pulls representatives from Taiwan, Hong Kong without explanation



The Roman Catholic Church has changed its representatives in the original East Asian countries, creating speculation that the Vatican is taking simple faith measures to appease the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an allegation that the Catholic prelet denies.

On January 31, the Vatican announced that Monsignor Arnoldo Catalan of Taiwan would leave the country to take up a new position in Rwanda. Five days later, it was announced that Xavier Herrera Corona stations in Monsignor, Hong Kong, would be relocated to Congo.

The Vatican has not had formal diplomatic relations with Beijing since the communist revolution, but the newly vacated seats in Hong Kong and Taiwan – two important international positions for communication with the CCP – have raised concerns that the church is actively considering contact with China.

Monsignor Corona spoke to the Union of Catholic Asian News about the February 8 transfer and told reporters that the reshuffle was a normal, unforgettable process.

“These are regular transfers,” Corona told UCA News.

“The mission in Hong Kong is not closed. Taiwan is not folding either,” he continued, adding that the replacement “could be expected in three months.”

The Catholic Church in China is unofficially divided along political lines between the Communist Party-sanctioned Chinese Patriotic Catholic Organization (CPCO) and the “Underground Church”, which seeks to avoid CCP interference in their rituals and classifications.

The CPCO Church is the only approved form of public Catholic worship in the country, as the CCP maintains a strict stance on the appointment of bishops and religious observances, despite protests from the Vatican.

Catholicism creates a unique problem for the communist nation, as its structure and governance give foreign pontiffs authority over the spiritual life of its followers.

