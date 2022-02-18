World

Vatican pulls representatives from Taiwan, Hong Kong without explanation

The Roman Catholic Church has changed its representatives in the original East Asian countries, creating speculation that the Vatican is taking simple faith measures to appease the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an allegation that the Catholic prelet denies.

On January 31, the Vatican announced that Monsignor Arnoldo Catalan of Taiwan would leave the country to take up a new position in Rwanda. Five days later, it was announced that Xavier Herrera Corona stations in Monsignor, Hong Kong, would be relocated to Congo.

The Vatican has not had formal diplomatic relations with Beijing since the communist revolution, but the newly vacated seats in Hong Kong and Taiwan – two important international positions for communication with the CCP – have raised concerns that the church is actively considering contact with China.

Indian bishop declares ‘open season’ against Christians as states pass ‘anti-proselytizing’ laws

Monsignor Corona spoke to the Union of Catholic Asian News about the February 8 transfer and told reporters that the reshuffle was a normal, unforgettable process.

Catholic worshipers attend a mass rally at the government-sanctioned St. Ignatius Catholic Cathedral in Shanghai on September 30, 2018.

(Johannes Eisel / AFP / Getty Images)

“These are regular transfers,” Corona told UCA News.

“The mission in Hong Kong is not closed. Taiwan is not folding either,” he continued, adding that the replacement “could be expected in three months.”

The Catholic Church in China is unofficially divided along political lines between the Communist Party-sanctioned Chinese Patriotic Catholic Organization (CPCO) and the “Underground Church”, which seeks to avoid CCP interference in their rituals and classifications.

Pope Francis greets and blesses children assisted by the Vatican's Santa Marta Pediatric Dispensary at Paul VI Hall on December 19, 2021.

(LightRocket via Stefano Costantino / SOPA Images / Getty Images)

The CPCO Church is the only approved form of public Catholic worship in the country, as the CCP maintains a strict stance on the appointment of bishops and religious observances, despite protests from the Vatican.

Catholicism creates a unique problem for the communist nation, as its structure and governance give foreign pontiffs authority over the spiritual life of its followers.

A group of The Forum of Religions for Justice and Peace Catholic Pastor and general IndiaMumbai’s Cardinal Oswald has written a letter to Gracias urging the bishop to be on the lookout for increasing attacks by the far right. Hindu Nationalist party against Indian Christians, according to Cracks now.

Believers take part in a mass rally on November 10, 2013 at an underground Catholic church in Tianjin.

(Reuters / Kim Kyung-hun / File)

The letter identifies seven well-planned attacks on Christian organizations across India, just before Christmas and on Christmas Day, which contributed to 486 incidents of violence against Christians in India in 2021, whichThe most violent year“For Christians in the country, according to the United Christian Front.

“The complete silence on the part of the official church, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, has shocked us,” the letter to Gracias, president of the CBCI, said.

