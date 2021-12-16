World

VAULT: 1981 train derailment injures 10, spotlights crumbling subway system

NEW YORK (WABC) — A train derailment on the Seventh Avenue IRT injured 10 people on Dec. 15, 1981. The next day, Eyewitness News reporter Will Spens was in the subway station, and even under and inside the train, looking for answers amid growing concerns the city’s subway system was crumbling.

This aired Dec. 16, 1981 on Channel 7 Eyewitness News.

