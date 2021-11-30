Vedas can be included in the school curriculum, the parliamentary committee recommended in its report, know the whole matter

The committee, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, said textbooks in this way should reflect India’s sense of unity in diversity.

A committee of Parliament has suggested that school text books should highlight the lives of unnamed freedom fighters from different states and districts of the country who have made a positive impact on the national history and other aspects of the country. The committee has also said that the way the biography of freedom fighters are being presented in the school books should be reviewed. The committee suggested making the essence of the Vedas a part of the curriculum.

The committee, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, said textbooks in this way should reflect India’s sense of unity in diversity. They believe that there were many such things in ancient India that needed to be taught to children. The Vedas indicate the golden age of our country. Incorporating the essence of the Vedas into the school curriculum will reveal the potential of ancient India.

The Committee on Material and Design of School Text Books presented in both the Houses of Parliament said that for this the team preparing the material would need to study and gather information. Along with this, the relations associated with them may also have to be identified at the local and national level.

According to the report of the Indian Express- Director of the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) told the committee that the committee was constituted on the issue of removing facts beyond history in the textbooks and presenting distorted things about national figures. So that disputed issues can be assessed and settled. The committee was told that things related to the history of ancient India should be included in the text books related to Indian history. The inclusion of ancient, medieval and modern history in this can give better education to the students.

NCERT is highlighting the roles of great women leaders, which include Gargi, Maitreyi besides Jhansi Ki Rani, Rani Chennama, Chand Bibi etc. According to the report, detailed information and e-material will be made available about the great women of history related to different periods of Indian history in new textbooks and supplementary materials.