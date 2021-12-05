Veer Savarkar had refused to join the hunger strike of Bhagat Singh’s companions against the British, the historian told the whole story

Pro. Chamanlal expressed his opinion on the bitter truth related to Veer Savarkar on a TV show. He told an anecdote in which Veer Savarkar refused to join any hunger strike of Bhagat Singh’s companions against the British.

Renowned historian Prof. Chamanlal expressed his opinion on the bitter truth related to Veer Savarkar on a TV show. He told an anecdote in which Veer Savarkar refused to join any hunger strike of Bhagat Singh’s companions against the British.

Quoting RC Majumdar’s book on Savarkar’s mercy petitions, he has said that there were 498 prisoners in Andaman at that time. During that time many prisoners along with Savarkar were locked up for a long time. Savarkar spent only 10 years in Andaman, but one of them, Trilok Nath Chaturvedi, was locked up for more than 40 years. Among them Bhagat Singh’s companions were also locked up for 15-16 years. During this, the prisoners went on many hunger strikes but Savarkar never joined them.

Some of the prisoners who participated in these also died due to hunger. This martyrdom had no effect on Savarkar. On the petition of November 14, 1914, he said that Savarkar had made such a request to the British government to tell him that it was shameful. In today’s show, Prof. Chaman Lal said that Savarkar had kneeled before the British government.

Savarkar had refused to participate in a hunger strike with Bhagat Singh’s associates in jail : Prof Chamanlal

1/2 pic.twitter.com/fTaMmYdS2D — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 5, 2021

Recently, many controversial statements have come to the fore regarding Savarkar. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that a lie was spread against Savarkar that he repeatedly apologized to the British, but the truth is that he did not give the apology petition to be forgiven himself, Mahatma Gandhi told him File that mercy petition. He had given the petition at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi.

However, during this time, people have rejected Rajnath’s point of view while expressing their opinion on many forums. There have been mixed reactions on social media as well. If BJP leaders justify Rajnath, then the opposition camp puts him in the dock. They say that Savarkar was acting like a hanger of the British rule. He apologized several times for coming out of the Andaman jail.