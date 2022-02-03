Vegan Fridays: New York City school cafeterias launching healthyeating initiative



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New York City public school cafeterias are going vegan on Fridays as part of a new policy from Mayor Eric Adams that starts this week.

It means foods like like macaroni and cheese, pizza, and mozzarella sticks will be off the menu.

“Plant-based options in schools means healthy eating and healthy living, and improving the quality of life for thousands of New York City students,” Adams said. “Plant-based meals are delicious and nutritious, which is why I previously called for vegetarian and vegan options in schools. I’m thrilled to see that all students will now have access to healthy foods that will prevent debilitating health conditions.”

City school cafeterias were already completely meatless on Mondays and Fridays.

Milk, which is required to be served under federal USDA guidelines, will still be offered.

“The DOE is committed to the health and wellbeing of every child, and having a consistent, nourishing and filling meal each day is essential in ensuring students can succeed both inside and outside the classroom,” Department of Education Associate Press Secretary Jenna Lyle said. “Following on the success of Meatless Monday and Fridays, we are excited to be expanding access to healthy and nutritious food options for NYC students with the phasing in of a vegan focused menu on Fridays. Non-vegan menu items will be available upon request.”

City officials say Vegan Fridays emphasize the importance of healthy and nutritious eating. Vegan options are currently offered in all schools on a daily basis, including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hummus and pretzels, and other options.

Students will continue to have non-vegan options available to them on Fridays, as well.

Officials also say all products on the menus, including vegan food options, have been taste tested and approved in small groups of students themselves.

Monthly menus are made available to all students and families on the DOE website at the start of every month.

Friday’s vegan menu includes veggie tacos served with crispy or soft tortillas and a salsa cup, seasoned broccoli and a carrot and lemon salad.

