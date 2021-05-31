Vegetarian Sonu Sood Picture Features on a Mutton Shop And His Hilarious Response Will Make You Love Him Even More





Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has was a real-life hero for the reason that starting of the coronavirus pandemic. He responds to SOS requests, arranges medical gear for sufferers, offers meals to the needy and rather more. Amid all this, a individual determined to open a mutton store in his title, unaware that the actor is vegetarian.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter sharing that a mutton store has been opened in his title. The actor hilariously responded that he's a vegetarian. "I'm a vegetarian.. N mutton store on my title? Can I assist him open one thing vegetarian," he wrote.

I’m a vegetarian..

N mutton store on my title?🙈

Can I assist him open one thing vegetarian 😄 https://t.co/jYO40xAgRd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2021

Nevertheless, one in all Sonu Sood’s followers talked about that the store proprietor is donating a little bit of his incomes to the Sonu Sood basis. “Bhai, the seller of the Shop is promoting mutton at 650rs per kg the place the value is round 700 per kg, and he has determined to switch the 50rs per each kg to your basis, to let you know that we’re all with you and assist you.. good determination kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar,” he wrote. One other social media consumer talked about that Sonu Sood has change into ‘an epitome of humanity amid this pandemic.’

Individuals have repeatedly expressed their gratitude in the direction of Sonu Sood who on the forefront because the nation battles coronavirus. Earlier this month, to honour Sonu Sood, folks within the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh showered his picture with milk. A video of the identical went viral on social media and even Sonu Sood shared the video on Twitter and mentioned that he feels humbled.