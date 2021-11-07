Vehicle Companies including Maruti Suzuki may increase prices again after Vehicle Price Hike of Diwali festive season

The prices of other commodities, including the metals used to make vehicles, are at record levels. Due to this the cost of companies has increased. Companies can increase the price again to compensate for this.

Those trying to make their dream of buying a car come true may be in for a fresh start in the New Year. After increasing the prices of vehicles just before Diwali and the festive season, vehicle companies are considering increasing the prices once more. From the signs of the largest car company Maruti Suzuki, it seems so.

Prices will increase according to the prices of commodities

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, indicated this in a conversation with PTI. A senior company official says that commodity prices are at a record high. Till now the company has not passed the entire burden on the customers. Prices of commodities are being monitored to revise the prices of vehicles.

Metal prices are at record high

Metals like steel, copper are used a lot in making vehicles. Steel was Rs 38 a kg some time ago, but it has crossed the level of Rs 70 a kg. Copper has doubled in just a few months. Earlier it was available at $5,200 a tonne, but now it has reached $10,400 a tonne. Prices of expensive metals like Palladium, Platinum and Rhodium have also increased by two-three times.

Most of the raw materials cost the whole cost of the OEM

According to Srivastava, for the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the material cost constitutes the largest part of the entire cost. It is around 70-75 per cent of the total cost. Its share also crossed 80 per cent in the second quarter due to rise in raw material prices. We expect the commodity prices to come down in the times to come. According to these, the price of the vehicles will be decided.

Maruti Suzuki has increased the price thrice this year

It is noteworthy that Maruti Suzuki had increased the prices of its various models in September itself. The company had then increased the price of its various vehicles by one thousand to 22,500 rupees. Maruti Suzuki has increased the price thrice so far this year. The company had first increased the prices of some models by up to 1.5 per cent in January. After this, in April, the prices of all models were increased by about 1.8 percent.

Other auto companies have also increased the prices

Other auto companies have also increased the prices of their vehicles continuously this year. In September, Toyota Kirloskar had increased the prices of all its models by 1.5 percent to 2 percent. Tata Motors had increased the prices of some of its vehicles by up to Rs 27,000. Almost all the companies including Honda Cars, Hyundai have increased the prices of their vehicles from time to time this year.