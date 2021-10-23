Vehicle fuel prices increased again: Petrol 36 in 18 months, Diesel costlier by Rs 26.58 Petrol price up Rs 36 a litre, diesel 26.58 in less than 18 months Diesel becomes costlier by Rs 26.58 a liter

Vehicle fuel prices continue to rise. Petrol and diesel prices increased for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. The price of both petrol and diesel has increased by 35-35 paise per liter. With this hike, petrol has become costlier by Rs 36 a liter in less than 18 months since the beginning of May, 2020. Diesel prices have increased by Rs 26.58 per liter during this period.

According to the price notification of the public sector petroleum companies, the price of one liter of petrol in Delhi has now gone up to Rs 107.24 per liter. At the same time, diesel has reached Rs 95.97 per liter. It is noteworthy that the price of crude oil is increasing at the international level, whose effect is visible here as well. Petrol has crossed the century in all the major cities of the country. At the same time, diesel is being sold in more than a dozen states for more than Rs 100 per liter.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 35.98 per liter after the government raised the excise duty to a record level on May 5, 2020. At the same time, diesel prices have increased by Rs 26.58 per liter during this period. The government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel after international crude oil prices hit a record low of $19 a barrel. However, since then the international crude oil prices have improved to $ 85 per barrel, but the excise duty on petrol remains at Rs 32.9 per liter. Similarly, excise duty on diesel remains at Rs 31.8 per litre.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Friday said that the excise duty cut on vehicle fuel would amount to ‘an axe on one’s foot’. He had said that with such charges, the government is running schemes like free Kovid-19 vaccination, food grains and cooking gas distribution. This has helped millions of people during the pandemic.

On excise duty cut, he said, “I am not the finance minister, so it would not be appropriate to answer this. We are running welfare schemes with the Rs 32 per liter we are collecting. These include one billion vaccinations. ”The opposition Congress is constantly surrounding the government on this issue. Congress says that the government should cut duties on vehicle fuel.