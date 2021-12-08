Velle (2021) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p



Full Name: Velle

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Velle (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Release Date: 10 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Deven Munjal

Writing Credits-Pankaj Matta

Produced by-Abhishek Nama, Suniel S. Saini, Nandini Sharma, Ganesh m Singh , Johari Tailor

Music by-Yug Bhusal, Rochak Kohli, Sohail Sen

Cinematography by-Anshul Chobey

Film Editing by-Dharmendra Sharma

Casting By-Arpit Gupta, Jahnvi Mody

Production Design by-Sheena Saini

Art Direction by-Pawan Kumar Sahani

Costume Design by-Sujata Rajain

Makeup Department-Hemant Jadhav, Rehan Shaikh

Production Management-Usman Ansari, Manoj k Gupta

Art Department-Onkar Singh

Sound Department-Alok De, Arka Ghosh

Visual Effects by-Prashant Thakur

Stunts-Sunil Rodrigues

Casting Department-Aditya Kumar

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Sneha Kesharwani, Kajal Nishad

Music Department-Yug Bhusal, Subhashree Das, Gibson George

Script and Continuity Department-Mohit Pun.

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Velle movie and you should also know the story of Velle movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Velle. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Velle movie only after watching the movie. Three criminals, a runaway girl, her three best friends, an aspiring director and a star cross paths due to an incident. Will they come off better for it or worse?

Where to see Velle?

Velle movie will be released in cinema houses on 10th December 2021 but on 10th December 2021 there is no information about where to watch the movie online and you will be informed as soon as the information is received.

Actor Role In Velle Movie Karan Deol as Rahul Anya Singh as Riya Abhay Deol as Rishi Singh Mouni Roy as Rohini Zakir Hussain as RS (Riya’s Father) Visshesh Tiwari as Raju Savant Singh Premi as Rambo Rajesh Kumar as Rajni Inspector Mahesh Thakur as Ravikant (Rahul’s Father) Anurag Arora as Randhir Shaurya Dutt as Riteshdeep Chirag Mehra as Rana Manohar Pandey as Ranjit Fareed Ahmed as Rakesh G – Manager Solanki Diwakar as Raghu Himanshu Srivastav as Ratan Auto Driver Sanjay Kota as RUMI Homeless Beggar

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

