Broderick said that to replace the Fazio course in two, more-relaxed courses were operated by the club’s new owners, Brookfield Asset Management, which paid $233 million for the club in 2018. “We’re unbuttoning the top buttons of our golf shirts, and we’re going to relax the rules,” she said. “We want people to have fun.”

Firestone Country Club in Ohio, a private club that was originally the company club for the tire manufacturer of the same name, has long been known for being a strong test of golf. It has hosted PGA Tour events for decades, most recently the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as well as the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Tiger Woods has won eight PGA Tour events at Firestone.

Yet, until recently, the club has been open to limited stay-and-play options.

“We’ve always had three good golf courses,” said Jay Walkinshaw, the club’s general manager. “As the club and membership evolved, we realized we had these 86 guest rooms on the property and some additional capacity. That’s when we started thinking about opening Firestone.

Opening it to semi-public play has brought in revenue without harming member games. “It is a destination for golf enthusiasts, and we are now accessible to them,” he added.

Even the venerable Pinehurst in North Carolina, host to four United States openings over the next two decades, has let loose. Its main attraction, Pinehurst No. 2, considered one of the best courses designed by Donald Ross, remains a demanding test of golf after Payne Stewart defeated Phil Mickelson at the 1999 US Open. But now it has a cradle, nine-hole course that includes music. What it is missing in history, Cradle aims to make up for in the fun.

“The theme at Pinehurst is going back to our history and transforming it for the modern era, and the Cradle is a great example,” said Pinehurst President Tom Pashley. “Having music in the cradle now is commendable, but it was a very difficult decision. It added to the relaxed atmosphere we wanted. It’s part of the charm of playing the cradle now.”

Similarly, Pebble Beach Golf Links in California this year converted an under-used par-3 course to Hay, a shorter course designed by Tiger Woods whose length commemorates historic moments at Pebble, including Replica of the seventh hole, short par-3 surrounded by water.