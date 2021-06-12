Venezuela Faces Coronavirus Outbreak Ahead of Copa América Tournament

A dozen Venezuela gamers and employees members have examined optimistic for the coronavirus a day earlier than they have been to play Brazil within the opening match of the South American soccer championship, in keeping with the well being authorities in Brazil.

The outbreak is the newest unhealthy information for the troubled event, the Copa América, which was moved to Brazil lower than two weeks in the past after the scheduled host, Argentina, stated it couldn’t maintain it safely through the pandemic.

Globo reported Saturday that the quantity of contaminated members of Venezuela’s touring celebration had grown to 12 from 5, citing the well being authorities in Brasília, the place its workforce is scheduled to play host Brazil on Sunday night time. The Related Press reported that Conmebol, the governing physique for soccer in South America and the organizer of the Copa América, had advised Brazilian well being officers concerning the optimistic outcomes on Friday night time.

“The well being division was notified by Conmebol that 12 members of the Venezuelan nationwide workforce’s delegation, together with gamers and training employees, examined optimistic for Covid-19,” the well being authorities stated in a press release to The A.P. Venezuela’s workforce arrived in Brazil on Friday.