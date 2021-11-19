Venezuelan Opposition Risks an Election Challenge to Maduro

UPATA, Venezuela – Venezuela’s dictatorial leader has been bloodied by government thugs over his opposition, forced to hide in a foreign embassy and pushed into almost two years in exile in Italy, where he allegedly sold bread at a train station. Of the house

Américo De Grazia’s political opposition also cost him his marriage and his savings. And yet here he was, back in his hometown in southeastern Venezuela, sweating on the sleeves of his shirt on stage – one of the thousands of opposition candidates in Sunday’s election who is almost certain to lose.

“We are in a time of turmoil,” Mr de Grazia, 61, told voters as they drummed behind him, “and we demand a fight.”

Political parties opposed to Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro have for years refused to run in the election, arguing that doing so would legitimize someone who imprisoned enemies, detained journalists, elected political party colleagues and banned leaders. Opposition in the office as the country finds itself in an economic and humanitarian crisis.