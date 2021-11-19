Venezuelan Opposition Risks an Election Challenge to Maduro
UPATA, Venezuela – Venezuela’s dictatorial leader has been bloodied by government thugs over his opposition, forced to hide in a foreign embassy and pushed into almost two years in exile in Italy, where he allegedly sold bread at a train station. Of the house
Américo De Grazia’s political opposition also cost him his marriage and his savings. And yet here he was, back in his hometown in southeastern Venezuela, sweating on the sleeves of his shirt on stage – one of the thousands of opposition candidates in Sunday’s election who is almost certain to lose.
“We are in a time of turmoil,” Mr de Grazia, 61, told voters as they drummed behind him, “and we demand a fight.”
Political parties opposed to Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro have for years refused to run in the election, arguing that doing so would legitimize someone who imprisoned enemies, detained journalists, elected political party colleagues and banned leaders. Opposition in the office as the country finds itself in an economic and humanitarian crisis.
But on Sunday, opposition parties will return to the ballot box, fielding candidates for the governorship and mayoral race across the country, in a bid to bring together disillusioned voters before the next presidential election, which should be legal. Will be in 2024.
According to the non-partisan Venezuelan election observatory – while the situation is nominally better than in previous years – it is freely away from democracy and change is a gamble for the opposition.
Faced with both financial sanctions and inquiries in the International Criminal Court, Shri. Maduro is hungry for the legitimacy of democracy, and he will use this election to reduce his opposition to the United States and the European Union.
But change is also a sign that many Venezuelans are desperate for anything that looks like a shot of change. And Mr de Grazia’s fight for the governorship of one of the largest states in the country is a symbol of that frustration.
“This election is not free, it is not fair, it is not transparent, it is nothing like that,” he said at a luncheon a day after the campaign rally, where he handed out small pieces of paper bearing his name, face and personal phone number. Sometimes, however, “you have to face it to defeat this regime.”
Bolivar, a vast state to the southeast of Venezuela, has large deposits of steel and aluminum plants and gold, diamonds and coltons. Despite these resources, the country’s economic downturn has taken a heavy toll on its people. According to Andres Bello of Universidad Catholica in Caracas, 95 percent of the country’s population now lives in poverty.
In Bolivar, families line up outside the kitchen every day for food, and children regularly die of treatable and preventable conditions – malaria, hydrocephalus, malnutrition – because their parents cannot afford medicine.
In interviews with six municipalities across the state, many said that two years ago, Shri. The influx of dollars began after Maduro’s decision to relax economic rules defined by his government, which fell beyond the reach of wealthy families.
Mr de Grazia is the son of an Italian immigrant who started a bakery string in Bolivar in the 1950s. The original shop, Panaderia Central, is still open on the street from the house where Mr. de Grazia, who runs the bakery, lives with his mother.
He entered politics at the age of 14 and eventually became a vocal critic of the government of Hugo Chवेvez and his successor, Mr Maduro, who considered themselves champions of the socialist revolution.
Mr de Grazia’s career has often focused on workers’ rights and corruption in the mining industry. He was a member of Congress for a decade and said he had been beaten at least four times in the National Assembly. In the last case, the result was Captured on camera in 2017, Men wearing ski masks bleed him in the courtyard of the legislature.
In 2019, he backed the decision by the head of the National Assembly, Juan Guedo, to declare himself interim president, a decision supported by the United States and dozens of other countries.
Subsequently, Mr Maduro’s government issued arrest warrants for Mr de Grazia and several other dissidents, forcing them to flee. He first went to the Italian embassy, where he stayed for seven months, and then to Italy, where he worked in a bakery run by one of his seven children.
Around the same time, his wife issued an ultimatum: “Leave politics or we will be separated.” They burst. “She can’t take that life anymore,” he said. “That’s part of the price.”
But in Italy, Mr de Grazia became increasingly convinced that the opposition coalition he once supported had no plans to go beyond the impasse. He said the alliance has broken away from the electorate due to the absence of elections and is almost unarmed in the fight for fair elections in 2024.
In February, he announced that he would run in this year’s election. He left the alliance and joined a party called Cosa R at the age of 14. In April, he announced his candidacy for governor.
A few months later, the coalition that rejected him announced that it would also participate in the vote. Among the candidates contesting this year’s election is David Uzkategui of Miranda State, who called the absence “a mistake.”
“Opinion is a tool you can fight,” he said.
Mr De Grazia and several other opposition candidates have a limited chance of winning. In a pre-poll report, Venezuela’s election observatory said that although the government allowed greater turnout in the election than in previous years, it continued to “restrict full freedom to exercise the right to vote” in a number of ways, including illegal use of public funds for the ruling party’s campaign.
Hundreds of political prisoners are locked up, while many voters fear they will lose out if they do not vote for Maduro-backed candidates.
Opposition votes have also been divided between Bolivar and several other candidates. Will help Maduro win. .
Mr de Grazia, who has spent his savings – about $ 12,000 – on his campaign, claims that even if he loses, the effort will be worth it.
At a recent rally in Upata, he stood in front of more than 200 supporters, many of whom wore T-shirts bearing the name of his party, Ecólogico. There was a bouquet of sunflowers at the foot of the stage, green balloons fluttering from the rafters, and Mr. de Grazia dared to go to his speech where there were not many people.
“Our basic question for Maduro is: where is the gold that was stolen from Bolivar?” He said. “They cannot continue to rob us of gold, diamonds and coltons, and they cannot leave us without water, without health care, without services, without transportation, without education.”
At the second election, Carmelis Urbaneja, 50, a teacher, said Mr de Grazia had inspired her to run for office for the first time. “We’ve lost everything,” she said. “What else do I want to lose?”
But critics of Mr de Grazia say his gambling is not profitable.
Among the most vocal opponents of participation was Shri. De Grazia’s former political mentor is Andres Velasquez, who ran for governor of Bolivar in 2017.
In 2017, according to the preliminary vote count published on the National Electoral Council’s website, he won.
But according to local and international media reports at the time, the results soon disappeared, and then the government candidate and incumbent governor, Justo Noguera, was sworn in at a surprise ceremony at midnight.
Last year, Juan Carlos Delpino, a member of the National Electoral Council, publicly stated that the count had been altered.
Bolivar, Mr Velasquez claimed that it was “financially important” for the government to allow an opposition candidate to take over.
Min. Velasquez said a similar election could be rigged with Mr de Grazia – and that Mr Maduro was using Mr de Grazia and all the opposition candidates involved.
“He wants to tell the world: ‘Venezuela has competitive elections, so that an opponent can participate in Venezuela.'”
But, Mr. Velasquez said, “there are dictators who use the tools of democracy to stay in power.”
“It’s not fair for me to behave normally in the face of an election process that has changed in every way,” he said. “It’s a complication.”
The report was contributed by Isayen Herrera of Caracas and Calao, Ciudad Bolivar, El Palmar, Guassipati, Porto Ordaz and Maria Ramirez of Upata, Venezuela.
