Venezuela’s judicial system averts repression, says UN rights panel

Ms Velinas said the panel was continuing to investigate the crimes identified in that report, but added that the second report, which she would present to the Human Rights Council next week, focused on the functioning of Venezuela’s judicial system and a detailed analysis. has done. 183 Detention.

Venezuelan officials did not allow panel members into the country and did not respond to any of the 17 letters sent to the government over the past year seeking information. The panel based its findings on 177 interviews with current and former judges, prosecutors and others within the judicial system, as well as lawyers for victims of abuse. He also read thousands of pages of legal case files, including arrest and search warrants.

Of the 86 judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers the panel interviewed, nearly all — 98.2 percent, the panel said — reported that political cases were not investigated or prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The panel, the panel said, provided instructions to judges and prosecutors on how to proceed, and has often played a “critical role” in covering up wrongdoings – for example, arbitrariness by resorting to unreasonable arrest warrants, lengthy pretense custody and criminal charges. Enabling custody. On the basis of illegally obtained or false evidence, including evidence obtained by torture.

Of the 183 indictments analyzed by the panel, many of the defendants said they had been subjected to torture or cruel treatment, including sexual violence, and 67 of the defendants appeared in court displaying clear signs of abuse.

“The actions and omissions of the judges hearing the torture charges had disastrous consequences on the victims, including continued torture and deteriorating health,” the panel said. One detainee had suffered a miscarriage from torture when a judge returned him to the custody of the military counter-intelligence agency, which he claimed was abusing him.

But opposition to political interference by judges, prosecutors and lawyers is also risky, the panel concluded. More than half of defense lawyers who responded to a questionnaire said they had faced threats and harassment, and nearly half of former judges and prosecutors who contacted the panel fled the country over security concerns.