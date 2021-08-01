Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas Shatters Triple Jump World Record, First Female Gold Medalist from Country

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela had high hopes for these Games.

Rojas, a triple jumper, believed he could bid for the world record, which had lasted 26 years. In doing so, she also believed that she could become the first Venezuelan woman to win an Olympic gold medal. She won the silver medal in this event at the Rio 2016 Games.

Sunday night in Tokyo, she did both. Rojas, 26, jumped 15.67 meters, breaking the 1995 record of 15.50 set by Ukrainian Inessa Kravets.

Rojas started to sprint excitedly after realizing his accomplishment, putting his hands to his face in awe.

Patrícia Mamona of Portugal won the silver medal and Ana Peleteiro of Spain was third.