Venice Beach residents demand LA officials act on homeless encampment, crime: ‘Finish the job’

A team from Venice Beach, California, residents are urging city officials in Los Angeles to take action against crime and homeless campers overnight as tourists flood the hotspot ahead of the Super Bowl.

As the nation turned to Los Angeles for Sunday’s Super Bowl, about 70 homeless people camped on Venice Beach overnight. Mark Riavek, president of the Venice Neighborhood Council, told Gadget Clock Digital that a recent string of fires involving transgender residents feared that if the city did not enforce existing curfews and overnight no-camping laws, those fires would spread to nearby homes or businesses.

Last summer, about 200 homeless people were cleared from the beach, but Rayvek said an estimated 70 people who remained were among the most dangerously addicted or mentally ill.

The leadership of the city of Los Angeles “did not finish the job,” Rayveck said. He argues that law enforcement needs more resources and that LAPD officers who come once a week to clear homeless campers from the boardwalk should do so at least two to three times a week to be effective.

“Police and other agencies in the city have made a bold effort with very little resources. They stay there one night a week. And basically, the campers only play with cats and rats,” Rayvek said. “The police will tell them to leave, they will leave and then the police will leave, and they will come back. So, they never actually go. And our concern is another big fire and it could include casualties.”

An attorney for the Venice Neighborhood Council sent a letter earlier this month to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Councilman Mike Bonin, City Attorney Mike Feuer and other officials warning that the city could be liable for millions of dollars in lawsuits if involved in the fire. Homeless businesses or homeless camps spread overnight.

It came a year after the one-year anniversary of a massive fire in January 2021. A blaze from a homeless camp engulfed an empty building and more than 100 firefighters were called in to put out the blaze. The owner is suing the city of Los Angeles.

The letter, dated February 4, mentions how transgender people set fire along the Venice Beach boardwalk last month. Two drug addicts set fire to a cardboard box on the boardwalk, setting a park bench on fire and destroying it. The next night, two men set fire to 15 trash cans along the sidewalk.

“Honestly, the city and social services have made it so difficult to live outside of Venice Beach,” said Rayvek. “Your bathroom is open 24 hours a day.

“They were providing tents, they were providing blankets. One of their doctors even came from the local free clinic. Some people actually prefer to have their own apartment.”

Last summer, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva led a team to clean a tent after being accused of attacking and killing a homeless man inside a huge homeless camp on Venice Beach. His teams have been doing well for almost a month, and according to Rayvek, “the city and the mayor and a council member were so embarrassed that they were forced to combine their own social service organization and funds and housing vouchers.”

“The sheriff is the one who forced the city to work, and we’re very grateful for that. He’s got a lot of criticism,” Rayvek said, adding that city supervisors argued that Villanueva had no jurisdiction.

“Originally, during the epidemic, the mayor and councilor told police not to enforce existing laws, curfews and anti-camping, anti-camping and tent laws. Not going to spread, “Riavek added. “There was a tremendous acceleration in crime.”

Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors went on to deprive Villanueva of her enforcement powers when the sheriff said he refused to dismiss nearly 4,000 employees for not getting vaccinated.

LAPD cannot pick up or seize items from homeless people under city law, Ryavec says, so in the summer Garceti hires more staff for sanitation crews and trucks to move and store such items and store them in warehouses for people within 90 days. That extra staff has been laid off.

“The problem is that they are often not out there enough so that the campers do not feel that there is a risk of arrest or confiscation of their belongings,” he said. “What I’m inclined to do in the mayor’s office is to get the bodies back there, with the staff, with the police, so that the homeless campers know that you’re not just going to get a ticket and maybe even get arrested. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. ”

Meanwhile, tourists are on the edge after a Florida man was shot in the leg while walking in his rental car from Boardwalk with his girlfriend. Police said a group of men wearing black ski masks dragged the male tourist and demanded to hand over his Cartier watch. Rayvek describes the area where the alleged violent robbery took place as a “real hot spot” for crime.

“There are some gang members or former gang members who have identified it as a place of drug business and robbery of people,” he said. “This is not the first time this has happened in this place. I think there is an idea within a certain criminal class that there are rich people and it is easy to enter.”