Venice Electric Scooter Launched Offers a Range of 120km on a Single Charge Know Price and Features

Komaki has launched its luxurious electric cruiser motorcycle and Venice electric scooter in India. The ex-showroom price of Komani’s electric scooter has been kept at Rs 1 lakh 15 thousand. The company has given retro styling to the Venice electric scooter. At the same time, in the Venice electric scooter, the company has given many such features which are not available in any other electric scooter. Let’s know about Komaki’s Venice Electric Scooter…

Electric scooters to be available at dealerships on January 26 The Venice electric scooter from Komani will be available at the company’s dealerships on 26 January. If you want to buy this electric scooter then you have to visit nearest agency of Komaki and you will be able to buy Venice electric scooter of your choice color.

Venice Electric Scooter Design – The Komaki Venice electric scooter looks like a Vespa. The Cole logo on the rear side is also similar to that of Piaggio. Apart from this, the electric scooter has been given round headlamps, LED turn indicator lamp, LED taillight, front storage, divided seats in two parts made of leather, which gives it the look of the old scooter. Komaki Venice is available in 9 colors – Bright Orange, Pure White, Pure Gold, Steel Grey, Jet Black, Iconic Yellow and Granite Red.

Features of Venice Electric Scooter – Many features have been provided in the Venice electric scooter like digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth and music system connectivity, cruise control, double flash, reverse mode, parking mode and sports mode. In this, customers will also get self-diagnosis technology, anti-theft lock system and regenerative braking.

Battery Pack in Venice Electric Scooter – The company has given a pack of 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery in the Venice electric scooter. At the same time, this electric scooter has a 3 kW-R-electric motor. This electric scooter gives a range of 120 km in a single charge. Also, for safety, this electric scooter has been given CBS dual disc braking system and better suspension.