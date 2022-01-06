Venkaiah Naidu liked ‘Puttu’ on Kerala tour, wife Usha took full details

Told Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev that he enjoyed all the dishes prepared by the staff at the Government Guest House in Kochi.

The country’s Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family members spent two days in Kochi, visiting Kerala and Lakshadweep. During this he enjoyed all the delicacies prepared by the staff at the Government Guest House in Kochi. He told Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev that he enjoyed all the dishes prepared by the employees at the Government Guest House in Kochi.

Method to be used to prepare Puttu: Naidu especially appreciated the special puttu available in breakfast. Not only this, his wife Usha Naidu was so impressed with Puttu that she asked the breakfast staff for its recipe. They also took special steam vessels for preparing puttu in Delhi.

Let us inform that after eating puttu, Usha went straight to the kitchen and inquired about the technique of making puttu from the cooks of tourism department. After this, by sending an employee to the market, he got the goods to be bought for making puttu.

The staff of the tourism department prepared the food for the Vice President and his family. The Vice President and his family returned to Delhi after enjoying a variety of delicacies including the traditional roasted Sadya. During the visit of Venkaiah Naidu, 21 dishes were prepared for the guests.

During his visit to Kerala, the Vice President said in a program that ‘people should follow their religion’. Do not indulge in insults and hate speeches and articles in doing so. Naidu said that secularism is in the blood of every Indian. For this the country is respected all over the world for its culture and heritage.

Venkaiah Naidu, who belonged to a farming family from Nellore, was a two-time MLA in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from this, he was also a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka for three times. There is information about Naidu that he likes non-veg a lot. At the same time, he believes that food is a matter of every person’s own choice.