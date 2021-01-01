Venkaiah Naidu on Rakshabandhan: Venkaiah Naidu remembers my sister Sushma Swaraj on Rakshabandhan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he remembers his ‘sister’ Sushma Swaraj on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Naidu was replying to a tweet from Bansuri, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, in which she shared a photo of former Union Minister Naidu wearing rakhi and wearing a traditional tika on his forehead.The flute wrote, ‘Some bonds are so sweet and strong that they cannot be broken with time! Rakshabandhan wishes to all. Replying to the greetings, Naidu tweeted, “… some bonds go beyond time … I miss my sister Sushma ji, especially today.” Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019.

The day before, the Vice President celebrated Rakshabandhan with school children in Bangalore. He appealed to the people to maintain the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times.

