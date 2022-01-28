Venkataraman Anantha Nageswaran appointed Chief Economic Advisor by Narendra Modi government

Chief Economic Advisor: Budget session of Parliament is starting from 31 January 2022. The Economic Survey is presented on the very first day of the session, which is the responsibility of the Chief Economic Adviser to prepare. Meaning Venkataraman Anantha Nageswaran has been appointed just three days before the Economic Survey.

Venkataraman Anantha Nageswaran has been appointed as the new Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) by the Narendra Modi government. Former mentor Krishnamurthy Subramanian returned to the world of teaching in December.

Who is the new CEA Venkataraman Anantha Nageswaran Nageswaran has previously worked with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group. He currently teaches economics at Krea University. In 2019, Narendra Modi also kept him in the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council as a non-permanent member for two years.

The eighteenth person to become the CEA was the country’s first Chief Economic Adviser JJ. Anjariya was Before Nageswaran, 17 eminent people had held this position. These include Manmohan Singh, Bimal Jalan, Raghuram Rajan etc. Krishnamurthy Subramanian before Nageswaran and Arvind Subramanian before him and Raghuram Rajan before him were the chief economic advisors. Rajan came to this post on August 10, 2012, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. Arvind Subramanian became the CEA on October 16, 2014, a few months after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. He held the post till June 20, 2018.

The rank of CEA is equivalent to that of a Secretary to the Government of India. He heads the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and heads the Indian Economic Service cadre. Regarding the responsibility of CEA, in a book titled Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy, former CEA Arvind Subramanian wrote that there is no official responsibility of the person sitting in this post. The CEA has only one responsibility and that is to present the economic survey before the budget.