Venmo now lets you make your friends list private



Venmo has added new privateness controls for pal lists following a jaw-dropping incident the place BuzzFeed Information was capable of monitor down President Joe Biden’s Venmo account due to the app’s leaky safety protocols. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong found earlier on Friday that Venmo was engaged on the brand new controls.

“We’re persistently evolving and strengthening the Venmo platform for all of our prospects. As a part of these ongoing efforts, we’re enhancing our in-app controls offering prospects an choice to pick a public, friends-only, or private setting for his or her friends list,” a Venmo spokesperson stated in an announcement to GadgetClock.

To seek out the brand new controls, faucet the hamburger icon whereas on the principle feed, then faucet “Settings,” “Privateness,” after which “Friends List.” The Friends List menu appeared for me and one other Verge staffer whereas I used to be writing this text, so if it hasn’t rolled out to you simply but, sit tight.

Within the new menu, you can choose if you need your friends list to be public, seen to friends, or private. You too can toggle whether or not or not you wish to seem in others customers’ friends list.

The brand new toggles repair a serious safety gap in Venmo that has been recognized for years: there beforehand was no technique to hold your list of Venmo contacts private, that means that you might see the contact list of some other consumer on the platform. The outlet was unhealthy sufficient that following a short point out of Biden utilizing Venmo in a current New York Occasions profile, BuzzFeed Information was capable of monitor down the president’s account in lower than 10 minutes. The publication additionally discovered the accounts for a lot of in his internal circle.

Whereas you’re in your privateness settings, I’d additionally suggest setting your Venmo feed to private.