‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: The One-Man Odd Couple Returns

Once, the thespian yearned to play Othello. For Tom Hardy, behind a mask (and eight figures of special effects) is poison, an actor devoted to the art of emotion.

In “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, a continuation of Marvel’s dirtbag demi-franchise about the fusion of San Francisco journalist Eddie Brock and Venom, the tar-like alien symbiosis living in Brock envelops him and feeds on human flesh. Seeking to go – or, failing that, chicken and chocolate – the main characters are two roles, squeezed into one body, who occasionally split apart to punch each other in the nose. Not only does the actor have to keep his face reactive when often-overlooked parasites pop into his character’s inner ear about his lust for solving crimes and eating bad guys; Hardy also voices Venom in a gravelly, sleek baritone that sounds like Orson Welles fighting a coyote for a ham bone. If Wells was alive today, he might want to play Venom as well.

The first “Venom,” released in 2018, suffered from the need to set up a one-man production of Hardy’s “The Odd Couple.” The sequel is directed by Andy Serkis, the actor under Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” who is happy to chase his camera behind his star and an inexhaustible supply of CG tentacles.