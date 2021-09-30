‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: The One-Man Odd Couple Returns
Once, the thespian yearned to play Othello. For Tom Hardy, behind a mask (and eight figures of special effects) is poison, an actor devoted to the art of emotion.
In “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, a continuation of Marvel’s dirtbag demi-franchise about the fusion of San Francisco journalist Eddie Brock and Venom, the tar-like alien symbiosis living in Brock envelops him and feeds on human flesh. Seeking to go – or, failing that, chicken and chocolate – the main characters are two roles, squeezed into one body, who occasionally split apart to punch each other in the nose. Not only does the actor have to keep his face reactive when often-overlooked parasites pop into his character’s inner ear about his lust for solving crimes and eating bad guys; Hardy also voices Venom in a gravelly, sleek baritone that sounds like Orson Welles fighting a coyote for a ham bone. If Wells was alive today, he might want to play Venom as well.
The first “Venom,” released in 2018, suffered from the need to set up a one-man production of Hardy’s “The Odd Couple.” The sequel is directed by Andy Serkis, the actor under Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” who is happy to chase his camera behind his star and an inexhaustible supply of CG tentacles.
Assuming a side with the gooey parasites that treat humans like Cheetos, the villain is Cletus Cassady (Woody Harrelson), a serial killer on death row who scuffles with Eddie — or rather, Venom. In Eddie – and accidentally fuses with his own symbiote, Carnage, which turns the prisoner the color of steamed lobster. Between Cletus-Carnage’s romance with Frances (Naomie Harris), the improvisational boyfriend he seduces after pushing his grandmother down the stairs, and Eddie-Venom’s own forever sidelined ex-fiancée, Anne (Michelle Williams) ) Amidst the tangled feelings for, it is, in essence, a slap blood bath about two threesomes both in dire need of throuples therapy. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel (who shaped the story with Hardy) gets playful with Bob and Carol and the Eddie and Venom high jinks, even setting up a scene at an LGBTQ-friendly disco where Venom , tests the single life, wraps himself in glow sticks and bellows, “I’m out of Eddie’s closet!”
Yes, there are battles out there—they all get exponentially less interesting than a twitch of Hardy’s eyebrow. “Let There Be Carnage” thrives on high-energy moments and meets low expectations; This is the mold in the Avengers shower. Perhaps the next installment can dispel the pretense of these dingbats in order to save the world? As Venom growls, “responsibility is mediocre.”
Venom: Let There Be Massacre
Rated PG-13 for an alien parasite with intense violence and potty mouth. Running Time: 1 hour 30 minutes. in Theaters.
