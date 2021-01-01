Venus Williams: Venus Williams follows sister Serena out of us

Former world number one Serena Williams has been ruled out of last year’s Grand Slam US Open due to a hamstring injury. After him, in addition to his sister Venus Williams, Sophia Kenin has also withdrawn her name.

Serena did not play in the tournament due to a right leg injury sustained during the first set of the first round match at Wimbledon in June. American player Serena, who will turn 40 next month, announced her withdrawal from the US Open via social media.



Former world number one Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have withdrawn from the tournament, which starts at Flushing Meadows next Monday. The draw for the tournament will take place on Thursday. Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record in the professional era. Only Margaret Court (24) has more Grand Slam winners than her. Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic have the most 20 singles titles in the men’s category.

Venus tweeted, ‘I’m so disappointed. I have been suffering from a foot problem for some time and I can’t work properly. Meanwhile, Kenin also tweeted that she will not be able to participate in the US Open because she is a corona positive.

Kenin tweeted, ‘Fortunately I got the vaccine, which caused me mild symptoms. However, I am still infected and will not be able to participate in next week’s US Open.

